UN chief appoints expanded youth climate advisory group

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday appointed 14 young climate leaders to form the third cohort of his Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, according to a press release from his spokesperson's office, News.az reports citing BBC.

Recognizing the critical importance of youth voices and the contributions of previous Youth Advisory Group members, the secretary-general expanded this cohort from seven to 14 members, citing the concerning global trend of shrinking civic space and funding limitations that are putting young activists at risk and hindering meaningful youth engagement in climate efforts.

The group provides the UN chief with practical, outcome-focused advice, diverse youth perspectives, and concrete recommendations to support the UN's work in accelerating global action to address the climate crisis, according to the release.

The group includes representatives from all regions of the world, with varied identities, experiences, perspectives, and expertise. Members will be expected to consult widely across youth networks and incorporate outside perspectives in their advice to the UN secretary-general, the release said.

The announcement, made on the International Youth Day, comes at a pivotal moment for climate action, it said, as this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and is also the year when all countries must prepare and submit new national climate plans -- known as nationally determined contributions -- aligned with the 1.5 degrees Celsius target.

News.Az