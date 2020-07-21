Yandex metrika counter

UN chief concerned over tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seriously concerned over growing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

"The Secretary-General is following with deep concern the current tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he said. "He calls for maximum restraint as a full conflict between these two countries would be disastrous."

Starting from July 12 afternoon, while grossly violating the ceasefire regime in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian forces were forced to retreat, suffering losses.


News.Az 

