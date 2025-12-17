UN chief Guterres calls for calm between US and Venezuela

UN chief Guterres calls for calm between US and Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for restraint and immediate de-escalation of tensions between the United States and Venezuela, according to his spokesperson on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.



Guterres calls on both countries to "honor their obligations under international law, including the U.N. Charter and any other applicable legal framework to safeguard peace in the region", deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters.

News.Az