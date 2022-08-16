Yandex metrika counter

UN Chief to meet with Zelensky, Erdogan in Lviv

UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv on August 18, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Uniant.

"At the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, the Secretary General will be in Lviv on Thursday to attend a trilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye and the Ukrainian leader," Dujarric told a briefing.

On Friday, Guterres will visit Odesa.



