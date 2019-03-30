UN chief welcomes first meeting between Azerbaijani president, Armenian prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomes the first meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of

“The Secretary-General welcomes the emphasis the leaders placed on creating an environment conducive to peace and on taking further steps towards successful negotiations. He also welcomes their recommitment to strengthening the ceasefire and addressing humanitarian issues, as well as continuing dialogue to find a peaceful solution to the conflict,” reads the statement.

The Secretary-General commends the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for their important mediation role and reiterates the full support of the United Nations for their continued efforts.

News.Az

News.Az