UN committee marks solidarity day, urging efforts for Palestinian rights and peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Committee held a special meeting Tuesday to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed on Friday, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

"Today we once more gather to observe International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, not as a mere commemoration, but as a solemn reminder of unfulfilled promises, denied rights and the historic injustice," said Committee chair Cheikh Niang.Stating that this year's commemoration takes place amid unprecedented suffering and tragedy, Niang, who is Senegal’s UN envoy, said: "The inalienable rights of the Palestinian people remain unrealized, including their right to self-determination, a right owed to all peoples on earth.""We urgently call on the international community to take decisive action to end Israel's occupation to ensure accountability for protectors, deliver justice for the victims, and uphold the long overdue liberal rights of the Palestinian people," he added.General Assembly President Philemon Yang said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict cannot be resolved through force, endless occupation or annexation."The Israeli-Palestinian conflict will only end when both Israelis and Palestinians are able to live side by side in their own independent states, in peace, security and dignity," said the president."We must restore hope, and some Palestinians hope that a better future is possible, and trust in the United Nations and its commitments, we can start building that future here today by demanding a cease-fire, an immediate return of the hostages, and the commencement of negotiations towards a long, lasting peace," Yang said.Barbara Woodward, the UK's envoy to the UN, said a lasting and comprehensive solution in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means.She said the international community needs to redouble efforts to support a cease-fire, release all hostages and take urgent action to address the catastrophic humanitarian crisis and work toward the realization of a two-state solution to the conflict."We reiterate our unwavering commitment two-state solution and undermine the need to put in place urgent steps to revitalize a political pathway towards its realization," said Woodward.Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the UN, conveyed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ message, saying the international community stands in solidarity for the dignity, rights, justice and self-determination of the Palestinians."This year's commemoration is especially painful, as those fundamental goals are as distant as they have ever been," said Mohammed.

News.Az