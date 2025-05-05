UN deplores air strike on hospital in South Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN deplores an air strike on a hospital in Old Fangak, South Sudan early in the morning of 3 May. The UN Humanitarian Coordinator demands the protection of civilian lives and humanitarian facilities from all parties to the conflict, News.Az reports citing UN Official site.

The attack yesterday in Jonglei State caused the deaths of at least seven civilians, with reports of over 20 injuries and the suspension of critical medical care for a catchment of over 100,000 people. A hospital managed by Médecins Sans Frontières was hit, injuring patients and destroying its store of medical supplies.

The population of the town has fled, while aid teams from several local and international aid groups pulled out many of their staff. Some hospital patients have been relocated to another location in Fangak County, where the UN is today airlifting essential medical supplies to replenish stocks in the short term.

The incident follows attacks on hospitals in Ulang and Nasir, in neighbouring Upper Nile State, in recent weeks, which were also the only healthcare facilities in their respective locations.

“People in these areas are already battling flooding, food shortages and disease. The destruction of critical health infrastructure and continued fighting puts innocent South Sudanese lives at risk,” said acting Humanitarian Coordinator Marie-Helene Verney.

The interruption of services will have a significant impact, particularly on children. Women and girls will have their access to essential health services limited, including maternal, sexual, and reproductive healthcare. Critically, response services for survivors of rape and sexual violence have been suspended.

Verney called for an end to the fighting, which has now displaced over 130,000 people from alreadyextremely vulnerable Nasir, Ulang and now Fangak counties in the past two months, with many more deprived of livelihoods and essential services because of the conflict. She emphasised that civilian populations must be protected, together with the aid workers providing them with basic services.

Verney also renewed calls for all parties to facilitate safe access for humanitarian teams and supplies to reach people in need.

Between January and April 2025, the UN has tracked at least eight additional conflict incidents affecting health facilities across Upper Nile, including aerial bombings on Jikmir and Kuich health facilities, looting, and the destruction of cold chain infrastructure.

News.Az