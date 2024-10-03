UN deputy chief to visit Baku for pre-COP29 conference

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed is set to visit Azerbaijan next week.

Mohammed will attend a pre-COP29 conference in Baku on October 10-11, News.Az quoted UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric as saying.During her visit, she is expected to meet with Azerbaijani government officials and delegations from various member states participating in COP29. Discussions will focus on preparations for the upcoming conference and key topics related to climate change.COP29 is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this November, following a decision made during the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023. The event is anticipated to attract approximately 70,000 to 80,000 international participants over a two-week period.The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), established at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, aims to mitigate human impacts on the climate. The Conference of the Parties (COP) serves as the decision-making body for the convention, comprising 198 member states. Annual COP meetings began in Berlin in 1995, and the UNFCCC secretariat is based in Bonn.

