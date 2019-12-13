UN lauds Azerbaijan's initiatives on promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has unanimously adopted the resolution titled “Promotion of interreligious and intercultural dialogue, understanding

The aforementioned resolution includes a separate paragraph which highlights the special role of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue organized by the Government of Azerbaijan in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe.

In his report presented during the 74th session the UNGA, Secretary General António Guterres paid particular attention to the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Baku in May 2019. “It centred around three core themes: the management of diversity; youth and intercultural leadership; and displacement and human security. In particular, the Forum sought to hone its impact as a platform for catalysing concrete action, using innovative formats and devising ambitious outcomes to be achieved through new strategic collaborations,” the UN chief said.

Addressing the plenary session, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev highlighted the Azerbaijani government's consistent efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting inter-religious and intercultural dialogue, as well as the Baku Process and the World Forum's important role in promoting intercultural dialogue.

