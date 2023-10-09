UN mission arrives again in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN mission has once again arrived in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.

On October 9 morning, the members of the mission traveled through Aghdam in the direction of Askeran-Khankendi, News.Az reports.

The purpose of the mission is to familiarize with the situation on the ground and determine the humanitarian needs of the residents.

The mission includes representatives of various UN structures.

Earlier the UN mission visited Garabagh on October 1. The mission, led by a senior UN aid official and consisting of representatives from various UN institutions, was sent to the region upon the invitation by the government of Azerbaijan.

Following the visit, the mission issued a statement saying that civil and public infrastructure in Khankendi, including hospitals, schools, residential structures, and cultural and religious institutions, was not harmed.

News.Az