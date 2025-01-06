UN nuclear watchdog reports blasts near Zaporizhzhia NPP
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, October 14, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Staff from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported hearing loud blasts near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Sunday, coinciding with reports of a drone attack on the plant's training center.This marks yet another escalation in the ongoing threats to nuclear safety at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, News.Az reports, citing a statement from the UN nuclear watchdog.
The IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhia (ISAMZ) team stationed at ZNPP reported hearing two loud explosions coming from outside the perimeter of the site at approximately 12:45 and 15:45. For now, the IAEA has not yet been able to confirm any impact.
The IAEA team also reported hearing machine gun fire coming from the site on multiple occasions.
The IAEA is aware of reports of an alleged attack by a drone at the ZNPP training center today, just outside of the site’s perimeter. Reports state that there were no casualties and no impact on any NPP equipment.