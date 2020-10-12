UN official: I reiterate UNSG's call to protect civilians under int'l humanitarian law

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Visited the site of a major attack on a residential area of Ganja city. Offering my condolences for loss of lives and injuries", UN Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai wrote on his Twitter account.

"Reiterating UN Secretary General's call to protect civilians&civilian infrastructure under international humanitarian law. UN is ready to respond to humanitarian needs if requested," he said.

News.Az









News.Az