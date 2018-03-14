UN, OSCE and all nations recognize Azerbaijan’s fair position on Nagorno-Karabakh issue – Turkish PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nagorno-Karabakh issue is a bleeding wound, and all nations, as well as organizations such as the United Nations and the OSCE recognize Azerbaijan's fair position.

“They pretend to be trying to resolve it but there is no progress,” the Turkish prime minister noted.

Yildirim said that 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories were occupied and a million people were expelled from their native lands.

"Of course, this situation cannot continue. No one would want it. Members of the Azerbaijani and Georgian parliament were recently in Turkey. An official exhibition was held in connection with the anniversary of the Khojaly massacre. There is a lesson to learn from this. That barbaric massacre cannot be forgotten,” he said. “We are convinced that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan’s just cause, will sooner or later be resolved in the most successful way.”

Yildirim emphasized that Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan. “Everyone accepts this. Sooner or later, a legal solution will be found,” he added.

The prime minister said that Turkey always stands by Azerbaijan.

"The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue does not mean the settlement of an issue between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Rather this is a crucial issue for regional stability and security,” Yildirim added.

