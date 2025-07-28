UN Refugee Chief warns budget cuts are driving more migrants to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) chief, Filippo Grandi, has warned that significant budget cuts to the agency are fueling an increase in migration toward Europe.

In an interview, Grandi described the funding reductions imposed by donor countries as “catastrophic,” particularly in their impact on managing refugee flows, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

“There is no doubt in my mind that people are already moving from Chad to Libya — Sudanese refugees,” Grandi said. “Give more assistance to states where people are ready to stay before going back home. You solve a lot of your problems by doing that.”

Grandi emphasized that neglecting the humanitarian situation in African countries is “a big strategic mistake” that exacerbates migration pressures.

The UNHCR is currently grappling with a severe budget shortfall following funding withdrawals by the United States and several European nations. Earlier this year, the U.S.—previously the agency’s largest donor, contributing about 40% of total donations—cut support to some U.N. bodies. France, Germany, and Italy have also scaled back funding amid their own fiscal constraints.

As a result, UNHCR has had to suspend approximately $1.4 billion in assistance programs, limiting its ability to provide aid to vulnerable populations and manage displacement effectively.

News.Az