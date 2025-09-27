UN sanctions set to be reimposed on Iran on Saturday

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations sanctions are set to be reimposed on Iran later on Saturday - a move Tehran has warned will be met with a harsh response - over accusations the country has violated a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to stop it developing a nuclear bomb, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The end of the nuclear deal originally negotiated by Iran, Britain, Germany, France, the United States, Russia and China is likely to exacerbate tensions in Middle East, just months after Israel and the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

However, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appeared to downplay the issue, telling reporters before he left New York on Friday: "It is not like the sky is falling."

News.Az