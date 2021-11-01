UN Secretary General calls on nations to form coalitions on decarbonization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Both the developed counties and emerging economies should create coalitions on decarbonization and a stage-by-stage abandonment of coal use, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said speaking at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, TASS reports.

"I urge developed countries and emerging economies to build coalitions able to create the financial and technological conditions to accelerate the decarbonization of the economy and the phase out of coal," he said.

According to Guterres, emerging economies "must go the extra mile, as their contribution is essential for the effective reduction of emissions."

"We need maximum ambition — from all countries on all fronts — to make Glasgow a success," the UN Secretary General noted.

