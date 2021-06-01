UN Secretary-General congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

"I wish to extend to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your Republic Day," he said.

"In these challenging times, we are once again reminded of each country’s essential contribution to our global wellbeing," he added." As we work together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, we must use the recovery to build more resilient, sustainable and just societies. We must also take bold action to address the climate emergency and advance efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals."

"On this Republic Day, I count on the Republic of Azerbaijan to help strengthen the United Nations and build a better and more peaceful world for all," Guterres said. "Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

News.Az





News.Az