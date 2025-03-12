UN Secretary-General launches 'UN80 Initiative' to enhance organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the "UN80 Initiative" aimed at enhancing the organization's efficiency and effectiveness as it celebrates its 80th anniversary.

Guterres, during a news conference at UN headquarters in New York, wanted urgency and ambition in reforming the organization, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The need is great and the goal is clear: an even stronger and more effective United Nations that delivers for people," he said.

He highlighted the global challenges and stated, "The United Nations has never been more needed."

"These are times of intense uncertainty and unpredictability," he said, emphasizing that the UN remains crucial to promoting peace, development and human rights.

Guterres pointed to financial difficulties, noting that for at least seven years, the UN has faced a liquidity crisis due to inconsistent payments from member states.

"Not all member states pay in full, and many also do not pay on time," he said.

To address it issue, Guterres announced an internal task force led by Under-Secretary-General Guy Ryder. The team will focus on three areas: improving efficiency, reviewing mandates and evaluating deeper structural reforms.

"Budgets at the United Nations are not just numbers on a balance sheet -- they are a matter of life and death for millions around the world," he said, stressing the need for efficiency.

Guterres pledged to work closely with General Assembly President Philemon Yang to consult member states and present proposals for decision-making.

News.Az