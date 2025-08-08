UN Security Council convenes urgently over Israel's Gaza occupation plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency session tomorrow, Saturday, in response to the Israeli occupation government's decision to fully occupy the Gaza Strip and forcibly relocate nearly one million Palestinians from Gaza City and northern Gaza to the south.

Palestine’s permanent observer to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, said the Security Council session will take place tomorrow at 3 p.m. New York time. This follows his meeting with the President of the Security Council, consultations among council members, and the meeting of the Council of Arab Ambassadors called for by Palestine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Mansour held a press conference in which he highlighted the measures being pursued by Palestine at this important international forum, under the directives of President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian leadership, aimed at blocking the implementation of Netanyahu’s government’s decision to occupy Gaza.

News.Az