UN Security Council discussed Russia-brokered agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh
- 12 Nov 2020 00:32
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
In closed consultations, Russia informed the members of the UN Security Council about the agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, source in the organization told TASS.
"Russia today told the UN Security Council about the agreement reached by Moscow, Baku and Yerevan on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh," he said.
Source noted that the meeting was held in a closed format.