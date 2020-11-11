Yandex metrika counter

UN Security Council discussed Russia-brokered agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh

  • Politics
  • Share
UN Security Council discussed Russia-brokered agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh

In closed consultations, Russia informed the members of the UN Security Council about the agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, source in the organization told TASS.

"Russia today told the UN Security Council about the agreement reached by Moscow, Baku and Yerevan on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh," he said.

Source noted that the meeting was held in a closed format.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      