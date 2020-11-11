UN Security Council discussed Russia-brokered agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

In closed consultations, Russia informed the members of the UN Security Council about the agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, source in the organization told TASS.

"Russia today told the UN Security Council about the agreement reached by Moscow, Baku and Yerevan on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh," he said.

Source noted that the meeting was held in a closed format.

News.Az