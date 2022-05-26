Yandex metrika counter

UN Security Council to convene session on North Korea

The UN Security Council will hold a session on North Korea on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The UN Security Council will vote on a push by the United States to strengthen sanctions on North Korea over a spate of recent ballistic missile launches.

North Korea fired three missiles on Wednesday, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, after U.S. President Joe Biden ended a trip to Asia. It was the latest in a string of missile launches by North Korea this year.


