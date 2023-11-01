UN Security Council to hold several meetings on Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council is set to hold several meetings dedicated to the conflict in the Middle East this month, said Zhang Jun, China's envoy to the UN, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"We have a meeting [on the Middle East] planned for this month, but I’m sure it won’t be the only one dedicated to the Middle East," he said at a news conference dedicated China’s UNSC presidency in November.

According to the preliminary schedule of the UN Security Council that has been released, the council will hold a meeting on the Middle East under the Chinese presidency on November 28.

In October, the UN Security Council considered four draft resolutions on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, but failed to adopt any of them. A new document is currently being drafted by 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council. It is expected to incorporate some provisions from the previous proposals.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

News.Az