UN Sounds Alarm Over Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Northern Gaza

Humanitarian officials report devastating effects on healthcare, noting that hospitals have been struck, and medical personnel detained, exacerbating the crisis, News.Az reports.The United Nations’ top humanitarian official has issued a grave warning that the entire population of northern Gaza is at imminent risk of death. Joyce Msuya, acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, condemned the ongoing Israeli military operations, stating that the situation in besieged northern Gaza is intolerable and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.Msuya’s statement, made on October 26, 2024, highlighted the dire circumstances faced by civilians, including attacks on hospitals, detentions of health workers, and obstacles preventing first responders from aiding those trapped under rubble. Reports indicate that hundreds of Palestinians have died since the escalation of Israeli military actions earlier this month, with tens of thousands displaced.The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, echoed Msuya’s concerns, describing the healthcare situation as “catastrophic.” He noted that Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the few functioning medical facilities in northern Gaza, has been severely impacted, with only a limited number of staff remaining to care for nearly 200 patients after the detention of 44 male personnel.UN experts have also raised alarms about the plight of Palestinians with disabilities, who are facing extreme risks amid the ongoing conflict. They reported that evacuation orders often neglect the needs of individuals with disabilities, leaving them vulnerable to violence and separation from essential support systems. Over 1.9 million civilians have been forcibly displaced, with overcrowded shelters lacking basic necessities.The UN experts emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire, citing violations of international humanitarian law and the necessity for Israel to comply with its obligations to protect vulnerable populations. They called for the protection of healthcare facilities and the establishment of safe access for humanitarian assistance.

News.Az