UN to scrutinize legality of US capture of Maduro

+ ↺ − 16 px

The legality of the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is set to come under scrutiny at the United Nations Security Council on Monday, following a U.S. special forces operation that led to his detention.

Maduro is now being held in New York, where he is expected to appear in court on drug-related charges, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

While Russia, China, and Venezuela’s allies accuse Washington of violating international law, U.S. allies have largely avoided direct criticism. The Biden administration has cited Article 51 of the UN Charter, arguing the operation was an act of self-defense. However, legal experts and UN officials warn the action may have breached international law and set a dangerous precedent.

News.Az