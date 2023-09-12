UN urges Armenia to respect territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - SecGen spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We would like to recall the UN Security Council resolutions, affirming the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and call for their full respect," Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said at a briefing, News.az reports.

He has made the remark, while commenting upon the so-called “presidential elections” held by Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh on September 9, 2023.

“The Secretary General urges to intensify efforts towards the long term normalization of relations for security and peace of the region,” he added.

News.Az