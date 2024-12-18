UN urges global support for Syria's reconstruction

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations has called for international support and the easing of sanctions on Syria to help the country recover from 14 years of civil war and begin reconstruction efforts, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Geir Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, addressed the Security Council after meeting with Syria’s new leadership. He emphasized the need for comprehensive political reforms and the establishment of a new constitution for lasting peace.Pedersen also warned that ongoing clashes between Turkey-backed groups and Kurdish forces in northern Syria, as well as Israeli strikes, are significant obstacles to the peace process and must be addressed.Meanwhile, human rights organizations have described Syria’s humanitarian crisis as the worst globally, with 17 million people in need of aid. The UN has urged the international community to increase financial assistance for humanitarian efforts and prioritize the needs of the Syrian people.

News.Az