UN urges probe into killings near Gaza aid distribution point

The UN Secretary-General has called for an independent investigation into the deaths of Palestinians near an aid distribution center in Gaza on Sunday, following conflicting reports that Israeli forces may have opened fire on civilians waiting for aid.

Witnesses said they came under fire while waiting for food at a distribution center in Rafah operated by the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF),News.Az reports citing BBC

According to the Red Cross, its hospital treated 179 casualties, including 21 fatalities. The Hamas-run Civil Defence agency reported a higher death toll of 31.

On Sunday, the Israeli military denied that its forces had fired on civilians near or at the site, calling the reports untrue.

GHF said the reports were “outright fabrications” and that there was no evidence yet of an attack on or near its facility.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday: “I am appalled by the reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza yesterday.

“I call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for those responsible to be held accountable.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded by calling his comments a “disgrace” in a post on X and criticizing him for not mentioning Hamas.

Most suffered gunshot or shrapnel wounds, and 21 people were pronounced dead on arrival, the report said, adding that “all patients said they were trying to reach the aid distribution point.”

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said its teams at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis were also treating people with serious injuries, some of whom were critical.

It added that patients “reported being shot at from all directions by Israeli drones, helicopters, boats, tanks and soldiers,” and that the brother of one of the staff was “killed while trying to collect aid from the distribution center.”

Israel imposed a total blockade on Gaza on 2 March and resumed its military offensive two weeks later, collapsing a two-month ceasefire with Hamas. It said the steps were meant to put pressure on the armed group to release the 58 hostages still held in Gaza, at least 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

On 19 May, the Israeli military launched an expanded offensive that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said would see troops "take control of all areas" of Gaza. The following day, he said Israel would also temporarily ease the blockade and allow a "basic" amount of food into Gaza.

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza in response to Hamas' cross-border attack on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

At least 54,470 people have been killed in Gaza since then, including 4,201 since Israel resumed its offensive, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

