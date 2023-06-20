Unblocking of all communications will contribute to regional peace and stability - Azerbaijani FM

Unblocking of all communications will contribute to regional peace and stability - Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The unblocking of all communications will contribute to peace and stability in the region, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat made the remarks while speaking at the Caspian Connectivity Conference organized by the Caspian Policy Center on Tuesday in London, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

He pointed out that transit through Azerbaijan increased by 22 percent last year.

In this context, FM Bayramov emphasized the importance of the Zangazur Corridor, an initiative that is coming to the fore and can further strengthen connectivity within the Middle Corridor. He also informed the participants about the obstacles posed by Armenia to the opening of communications, despite the efforts made.

News.Az