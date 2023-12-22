Under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, peace and development era begins in the region: UN-Habitat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN‐Habitat), thanked President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the beginning of a peace and development era in the region under his leadership.

She made the remarks during a ceremony to sign the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN on holding the XIII session of the World Urban Forum in Baku in 2026, News.Az reports.

The official highlighted that there are very few such leaders in the modern world.

“In 2026, Baku will become the capital of the world for the first time, hosting the World Urban Forum. I know that Azerbaijan will host this forum at a very high level. The hospitality of the Azerbaijani people is widely recognized,” added the executive director.

News.Az