Azerbaijan Defense Ministry sends another batch of aid to Türkiye (PHOTO)

According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, relief measures of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry are being continued to support the victims of the earthquake occurred in Türkiye, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.

The aid supplies collected at the collection points organized by the Ministry of Defense were sent to Türkiye by the next truck.

Measures for collecting dry food, cleaning supplies, clothes, as well as bedding, heating, small household equipment and other vital items are being continued by the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and their family members at the collection points.

News.Az