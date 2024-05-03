UNESCO can not be turned into tool in hands of any single person: Azerbaijani presidential aide

UNESCO can not be turned into a tool in the hands of any single person, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said X, News.Az reports.

“We had broad and open discussions with the Permanent Representatives/Ambassadors of the member countries at UNESCO around the tea table in Baku. I briefed my colleagues about Azerbaijan's regional peace agenda and cultural diplomacy policy and the destruction of our cultural-religious heritage by Armenia during the occupation,” Hajiyev said.

“Our common opinion was that UNESCO belongs to all of us and the whole international community. We must protect and develop this institution further. UNESCO can not be turned into a tool in the hands of any single person or reduced to the level of a department of the "Ministry of Foreign Affairs" of any country,” the presidential aide noted.

