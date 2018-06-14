UNESCO holds photo contest 'Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads'

+ ↺ − 16 px

UNESCO is holding the international photo contest 'Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads' from 11 April to 15 July 2018.

All participants are divided into two age groups: 14-17 years old, and 18-25 years old.

Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads Photo Contest offers young participants an international, virtual space. Here, they may freely express themselves while sharing their personal vision, thoughts and ideas regarding their common heritage of the Silk Roads. The photographs must accurately reflect the theme, "Reveal the Silk Roads", through representations of culture, monuments, landscape, and people.

Before officially entering the Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads Photo Contest, it is recommended to read the Rules and Themes sections, create an account, and upload the photography to the contest’s website.

