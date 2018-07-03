UNHCR’s new representative starts work in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Newly appointed representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Azerbaijan Guido Ambroso started his duties by welcoming a team of Japanese optometrists of the Fuji Vision Aid Mission led by Doctor Akio Kanai, the prominent scientist and a winner of the prestigious Nansen Refugee Award, the Office of the UNHCR said in a message.

It was the start of the 14th humanitarian visit of the Fuji Vision Aid Mission to Azerbaijan which is going to last until July 11, 2018.

The humanitarian activities will be carried out in Ganja city July 3-5, in Shamkir city July 6-7 and in Baku July 9. At the end of the visit the mission leaders will meet with the high level relevant government officials of Azerbaijan.

More than $2.6 million has been spent by Fuji Optical to accomplish its humanitarian activity in Azerbaijan since 2005.

Around 54,000 pairs of high quality optic eyeglasses and other items have been brought to the country as in-kind donation to the UNHCR operations in Azerbaijan. In total, more than 28,000 refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable people have benefited from free of charge vision screening services facilitated by the UNHCR Representation in Azerbaijan together with the relevant authorities.

Humanitarian efforts made through the Japanese Vision Aid Mission have always been highly appreciated by UNHCR and also by the government of Azerbaijan and the targeted communities.

These efforts demonstrate understanding and sympathy towards the displacement challenge faced by Azerbaijan and the work of the UN Refugee Agency.

