UNICEF: Funding cuts push Sudan’s children to the brink of irreversible harm

+ ↺ − 16 px

UNICEF has issued a stark warning that funding cuts are putting an entire generation of Sudanese children at risk of irreversible harm. As support dwindles amid ongoing conflict and malnutrition persists, children face critical shortages of safe water, food, and healthcare.

Sheldon Yett, UNICEF’s Sudan representative, described many children as being reduced to "just skin and bones." The conflict between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has displaced millions and fractured the country, with large areas, especially south of Khartoum, facing famine risks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Only 23% of the $4.6 billion global humanitarian response plan for Sudan has been funded, severely limiting life-saving aid. Seasonal rains and ongoing sieges, such as in Al-Fashir and Zamzam camp, continue to block access to vulnerable populations.

UN agencies and aid partners urge urgent action to restore funding and improve access to prevent further catastrophe.

News.Az