United Airlines flights delayed after tech glitch triggers temporary ground stop

United Airlines faced major disruptions Wednesday night after a “technology issue” prompted a temporary ground stop, delaying nearly 1,100 flights and canceling over 150.

The stoppage impacted flights out of several key airports, including Chicago O'Hare, Newark, Denver, Houston Bush Intercontinental and San Francisco International, according to FAA advisories. In a post on X, Transport Secretary Sean Duffy said United CEO Scott Kirby had briefed him on the matter, adding that “the issue was specific to United’s operations, and is unrelated to the broader air traffic control system,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media

In a notification on its website later on Wednesday night, the company said it has resolved the “technology issues that had been affecting flights,” but noted it was still experiencing delays as its team works to restore normal operations. The Federal Aviation Administration also issued a statement saying it was aware that United “experienced a technology issue disrupting their operations,” and noted: “We’ve offered full support to help address their flight backlog.”

According to FlightAware data, nearly 1100 United Airlines flights faced delays on Wednesday, which is 35% of the carrier’s scheduled flights for the day. In addition to this, 157 United flights were canceled. The residual impact of the ground stop was still being felt after midnight, as 70 flights scheduled for Thursday had been canceled, while 79 had been delayed.

