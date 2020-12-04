Yandex metrika counter

Unity prayer at Heydar Mosque: Patriotic War martyrs commemorated

Martyrs of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan have been commemorated and a unity prayer has been performed at Heydar Mosque in Baku.

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade attended the commemorative ceremony.

