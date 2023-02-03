Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Course graduates awarded certificates: Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

The servicemen, who successfully completed the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Operator and Technician Course held in one of the military units in Azerbaijan, were awarded certificates, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The speakers at the event emphasized the effective use of UAVs in the Second Karabakh War, congratulated the servicemen on successfully completing the course, and wished them success in their future military service.

It was noted that during the course, listeners were given classes on disassembling and assembling UAVs, performing practical flights, as well as on types of flight and reconnaissance. Along with this, servicemen acquire theoretical and practical skills for conducting aerial reconnaissance in areas with different terrain and determining the coordinates of an imaginary enemy’s ground targets, as well as transmitting the information obtained to control points.

It should be noted that the classes during the course were conducted with consideration of the combat experience gained during the Patriotic War and the recent combat operations.

