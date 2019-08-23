Up to 750 internally displaced people involved in self-employment program in Azerbaijan since early 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the preferable categories of candidates for participation in the self-employment program of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population are internally displaced people, Trend reports on Aug. 23 referring to the ministry.

Up to 750 people of this category who appealed for participation in the self-employment program have been attracted to this program since early 2019, taking into account the potential for creating the small business.

The training courses on creating and managing the small business were organized for them. furthermore, the assets are being allocated for the individuals whose business plans have been deemed appropriate to create a small household.

Currently, the employment program for the unemployed and job seekers is underway, and the number of internally displaced people involved in the program must also increase as part of this process.

News.Az

News.Az