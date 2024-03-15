Upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan ‘very important event’, says COP26 president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan is a very important event, said Sir Alok Sharma, President of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26).

He made the remarks at a panel session titled “From Good Words to Good Deeds: What Objectives can be set for COP29” as part of the 11th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

“We are witnessing the end of conventional energy. The reality is that climate change is affecting us. Countries should come together and work together without recognizing borders. We have the technology, but not enough funds,” said Sir Alok Sharma.

“One of the main challenges of COP29 is fundraising. We will face a very difficult situation to do this. Each COP is a specific foundation. COP29 is important to us,” he added.

News.Az