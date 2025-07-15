US 10-Year Treasury yield falls after CPI data matches expectations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US 10-year Treasury yield edged lower on Tuesday after June's core Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in roughly as expected by economists.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell about three basis points to 4.401%, and the 30-year yield lost nearly three basis points to sit at 4.945%, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

The 2-year yield was around flat at 3.889%.

One basis point is 0.01%. Yields and prices have an inverse relationship. The consumer price index climbed 0.3% month over month, bringing its annual inflation rate to 2.7%. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core CPI added 0.2% on the month for a 12-month increase of 2.9%. These figures were in line with expectations of economists polled by Dow Jones.

Investors are also eyeing developments after White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Sunday that the Trump administration is looking into whether it has the authority to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

