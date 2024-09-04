US: 4 dead and several wounded in Georgia school shooting -PHOTO -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in Georgia responded to a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Barrow County, on Wednesday, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) northeast of Atlanta.

A 14-year-old #student carried out a school #shooting in #Georgia, #USA. He has been detained, the #FBI said, adding that he will be tried as an adult.



According to the latest information, four people were killed in the shooting, and more than 30 were injured.



One suspect was in custody, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. According to CNN, the suspect is 14 years old.The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.Four people were killed and at least nine people were injured in the shooting, according to law enforcement officials.Police and ambulances were seen rushing to the high school, with students evacuated from the scene.Apalachee High School sent a message to parents saying the school was "in a hard lockdown" due to reports of gunfire, adding that law enforcement was at the scene.The incident appeared to be under control and the students were released by noon, a Barrow County Schools spokesman said.President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, the White House confirmed.US Attorney General Merrick Garland described a school shooting in the state as a "terrible tragedy.""I'm devastated for the families who have been affected by this terrible tragedy," the top US Justice Department official told reporters.

