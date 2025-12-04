US Air Force jet crashes in California, pilot ejects safely - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fighter jet from the US Air Force’s elite Thunderbirds demonstration squadron crashed in the Southern California desert on Wednesday, but the pilot ejected safely, military officials confirmed.

The pilot is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The F-16C Fighting Falcon went down around 10:45 a.m. (GMT-8) during a training mission “over controlled airspace in California,” Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada said in a statement.

The fire department responded to an “aircraft emergency” near Trona, an unincorporated community in the Mojave Desert roughly 180 miles (290 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

