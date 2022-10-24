US ambassador appreciates Azerbaijani President's statement on Georgia-Azerbaijan-Armenia consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

"President Ilham Aliyev's statement on Georgia-Azerbaijan-Armenia consultations is very positive and encouraging," U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan told journalists, News.az reports.

The ambassador noted that the meeting of the regional leaders has been always positive.

"As for Georgia's role as a mediator, we remember very well the certain steps taken a year ago after the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict and Georgia's role in the release of prisoners. This was the successful mediation story of Georgia in this process. Alongside this, there are many different areas where cooperation and greater dialogue between these countries can take place. These are energy, economy, and other areas that can be developed through mutual cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev's statement was very positive and encouraging," said Kelly Degnan.

News.Az