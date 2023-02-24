US ambassador condemns terror attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu has met with US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow.

Polad Bulbuloglu congratulated his colleague on her appointment and wished success in her future activities.

Expressing gratitude for the meeting, Lynn Tracy recalled her visit to Azerbaijan in 2022, and hailed meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. She shared her good impressions about the hospitality in Azerbaijan.

She emphasized that the USA is interested in ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, including the rapid normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.

On Azerbaijan-US relations, Polad Bulbuloglu pointed out that Azerbaijan is keen on the development of bilateral relations with the USA.

Speaking about the Victory in the Patriotic War, the ambassador emphasized that after 30-year occupation and deadly war, President Ilham Aliyev suggested signing the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty.

Ms. Lynne Tracy condemned the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran and expressed her condolences to the Azerbaijani side.

Saying that she is interested in establishing relations between the two embassies, the diplomat stressed the importance of holding such meetings in the future.

The Azerbaijani ambassador presented her the book "Karabakh before and after the occupation" published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

News.Az