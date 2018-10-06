U.S. ambassador-designate to Azerbaijan pledges support for Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Ambassador-designate to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger has pledged to make serious efforts to find a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, AzVision.az reports.

During his respective hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Litzenberger faced questions on U.S.-Azerbaijan security cooperation and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He noted that Baku have been cooperating with Washington for many years on security and counterterrorism.

Litzenberger stressed that Azerbaijan plays an important role as a foreign market for exports of American goods – airplanes, agricultural equipment, machinery, other products and services.

As for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ambassador-designate pledged he would help Washington fulfill its commitments on the settlement process.

“Finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a priority in terms of ensuring the security and prosperous future of the Nagorno-Karabakh,” Litzenberger said, adding. “As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the U.S. will continue to work with the parties to the conflict in a bid to achieve a lasting resolution based on the principles of the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, including the non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity and self-determination of peoples.”

Earle D. Litzenberger of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Azerbaijan, said the message posted on the website of the White House on September 5, 2018.

Mr. Litzenberger, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, currently serves as Senior Advisor in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs at the Department of State. During his career in the Foreign Service, Mr. Litzenberger served as Senior Fellow at the German Marshall Fund; Deputy Chief of Mission to the United States Mission to NATO; NATO Deputy Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan; Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia; and Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Mr. Litzenberger earned a B.A. from Middlebury College and M.S. from the United States Army War College. He is the recipient of the Matilda W. Sinclaire Language Award. He also speaks French, Russian, Serbian, and Bulgarian.

