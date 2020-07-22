US ambassador summoned to MFA in connection with violence of Armenian radicals against Azerbaijani demonstrators in Los Angeles

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 21 this year, radical Armenian dashnaks living in Los Angeles, using aggressive and provocative slogans, held a protest in front of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the due statement on Wednesday.

She said that in response, members of the Azerbaijani community living in California went out in front of the Armenian provocateurs, who were many times more, chanted slogans exposing the aggressive policy of Armenia and the policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan.

"Radical Armenian dashnaks used violence and aggression against peaceful Azerbaijani demonstrators. Even the Los Angeles police, which is responsible for security, could not prevent their vandalism. As a result of the attack of Armenian radicals on Azerbaijani demonstrators, 7 people were injured, including a woman.

We regret to note that we are currently witnessing attempts at violence and vandalism by radical Armenian forces against peaceful Azerbaijani demonstrators in various regions of the world, including the United States and several European countries. Such provocative actions, which run counter to fundamental values, including the right to freedom of expression and do not fit into civilized behaviour at all, are a clear example of the aggressive policy of aggression pursued by the Republic of Armenia and its leadership.

Armenian criminals should be brought to legal responsibility for the use of violence by Armenian radical elements against Azerbaijani demonstrators in the American city of Los Angeles, as well as in European countries, including on 22 July this year in Brussels. The law enforcement agencies of the respective countries have the responsibility to ensure the safety of the Azerbaijani community in these countries.

We would like to note that the U.S. Ambassador to our country was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in connection with the barbaric actions of Armenian radicals in Los Angeles," the MFA official said.

News.Az