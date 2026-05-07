U.S. and China weigh AI cooperation amid global security concerns

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The United States and China are considering launching official discussions focused on artificial intelligence, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The reported plans come as Washington and Beijing are also weighing the possibility of placing artificial intelligence on the agenda of a potential summit in Beijing next week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, News.az reports.

According to the report, both sides are increasingly concerned about the growing risks associated with rapidly advancing AI technologies. Areas of concern reportedly include unpredictable behavior by advanced AI models, autonomous military systems, and the possibility of AI powered cyberattacks carried out by non state actors.

The discussions would mark one of the highest level attempts by the world’s two largest economies to directly address the geopolitical and security implications of artificial intelligence.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to lead the American side in the AI discussions, while Chinese officials have reportedly not yet selected Beijing’s representative for the talks.

The reported negotiations come at a time of intensifying global competition in artificial intelligence development. Both the U.S. and China are investing heavily in AI infrastructure, semiconductor technologies, military applications, and next generation computing systems.

At the same time, concerns about AI safety and regulation are growing internationally. Governments, researchers, and technology companies have increasingly warned that highly advanced AI systems could create major risks if left unchecked.

The issue gained additional attention recently after AI company Anthropic reportedly decided not to publicly release its most advanced model, Mythos, over concerns that the system could potentially enable large scale cyberattacks.

Security analysts have also warned about the growing use of AI in autonomous weapons, misinformation campaigns, digital surveillance, and offensive cyber operations.

Despite ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade, technology restrictions, Taiwan, and national security, both countries appear to recognize that AI related risks may require some level of direct coordination.

Analysts say any formal AI dialogue between the two powers could become an important step toward establishing future international norms surrounding artificial intelligence, particularly in areas involving military applications and cybersecurity.

However, experts also caution that deep strategic competition between the U.S. and China is likely to limit the scope of cooperation, especially as both governments increasingly view AI leadership as a critical element of economic and geopolitical power.

News.Az