US and Iran reportedly halt nuclear negotiations

The US-Iran nuclear talks scheduled for Friday were called off after Iran refused to discuss non-nuclear issues, according to US officials.

After US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that discussions with Iran must also address its ballistic missile program, backing for terror proxies, and suppression of rallies, Tehran rejected the suggestion, claiming that the discussions would solely be about its nuclear program, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

The parties had decided to meet in Istanbul on Friday, with observers from several Middle Eastern nations attending. However, the Iranians stated on Tuesday that they intended to relocate the discussions to Oman and hold them in a bilateral format to make sure they only addressed nuclear issues and not other topics like missiles that are important to the United States and other countries in the region.

