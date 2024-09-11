US announces over $700M in new humanitarian aid for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced more than $700 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine during a visit to Kiev, aiming to bolster the energy grid that Russia has repeatedly pounded ahead of an expected difficult winter, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The announcement on Wednesday came while Blinken was on a rare joint tour with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy after the two top diplomats travelled together to the Ukrainian capital to underscore their commitment to the country in its war with Russia.Ukrainian officials pressured the visitors to let them use Western-provided long-range missiles against targets inside Russia.Blinken said he would "take that discussion back to Washington to brief the president"."Speaking for the United States, we have adjusted and adapted as needs have changed, as the battlefield has changed. And I have no doubt that we'll continue to do that as this evolves," Blinken told a news conference.The diplomatic visit unfolded as Russia's bigger and better-equipped army bears down on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and pounds the country with missiles, glide bombs and drones that claim many civilian casualties.Lammy said the 2 1/2-year conflict is at a "critical" juncture following Ukraine's daring incursion last month into Russia's Kursk region, even as it tries to defend against its neighbour's aerial attacks on cities across the country."We convey the deepest condolences for the shocking attacks that we have seen, over the loss of civilian life, particularly women and children — horrific, barbaric, unbelievable," Lammy said.He noted that Britain is setting aside 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) a year to help Ukraine.

News.Az