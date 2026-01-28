US announces start of process to resolve Greenland dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark, Greenland, and the United States have initiated talks to resolve the dispute over Greenland, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.

Representatives of the three sides were meeting at a "technical" level, Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, without giving details on the participants or the location, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We're in a good place right now," Rubio told the public session.

He said a process had been set in motion on Wednesday and was expected to lead to a "good outcome for everybody."

Rubio said the talks were being structured in a way that would avoid a "media circus" around every meeting, allowing greater flexibility in the search for a solution.

"I think we're going to get there," Rubio said.

President Donald Trump's aggressive push at the start of the year for the US to take control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory belonging to Denmark, raised the extraordinary prospect of the U.S. attacking a NATO ally to acquire territory.

Rubio described Trump's statement at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week that he was no longer seeking a military solution to the Greenland crisis as "important."

Trump also said in Davos that a "framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland" had been reached, although little has been revealed about what the agreement could entail.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said last week there was "fundamental disagreement" with Washington but that a "high-level working group" was being formed between the U.S., Denmark and Greenland.

